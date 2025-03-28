Previous
Something on a Stick Day by spanishliz
Photo 1322

Something on a Stick Day

This chocolate covered maple leaf on a stick has been in my cupboard for quite a long time. I think possibly the only thing it is good for now is having its photo taken.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks good
March 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
I'm sure the ants would eat it! Too bad, but lovely capture.
March 28th, 2025  
