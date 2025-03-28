Sign up
Previous
Photo 1322
Something on a Stick Day
This chocolate covered maple leaf on a stick has been in my cupboard for quite a long time. I think possibly the only thing it is good for now is having its photo taken.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
2
1
1315
1316
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th March 2025 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ribbon
,
chocolate
,
canada
,
candy
,
maple leaf
,
edah25-03
,
something on a stick
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks good
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
I'm sure the ants would eat it! Too bad, but lovely capture.
March 28th, 2025
