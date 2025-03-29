Sign up
Photo 1323
Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
This is Paras, aka Peter, who owns and runs my local corner store, with his wife Divya. They are lovely people who go out of their way to look after their customers.
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th February 2025 9:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
shop
,
edah25-03
,
mom and pop business owners
Mags
ace
Great smile!
March 29th, 2025
