Mom and Pop Business Owners Day by spanishliz
Photo 1323

Mom and Pop Business Owners Day

This is Paras, aka Peter, who owns and runs my local corner store, with his wife Divya. They are lovely people who go out of their way to look after their customers.
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Great smile!
March 29th, 2025  
