Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1324
Walk in the Park Day
This photo illustrates why I am not going walking anywhere today 😀
30th March 2025
30th Mar 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6770
photos
48
followers
60
following
362% complete
View this month »
1317
1318
1319
1320
1321
1322
1323
1324
Latest from all albums
1029
1323
1030
2493
1324
528
1031
2494
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th March 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
walk
,
edah25-03
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Smart move! (or lack thereof) Sure is pretty though.
March 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That looks beautiful, but do stay home safe and warm
March 30th, 2025
Liz Milne
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
@olivetreeann
This bush is by the side of my house and I didn’t have to leave my still dry porch to get the photo.
March 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
This bush is by the side of my house and I didn’t have to leave my still dry porch to get the photo.