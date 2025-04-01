Previous
One Cent Day by spanishliz
One Cent Day

Considering that the Canadian mint hasn't made these in around ten years, I still have way too many of them. I checked, and they are still legal tender, so I guess I should start spending them.
1st April 2025

Liz Milne

