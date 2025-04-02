Previous
Peanut Butter and Jelly Day by spanishliz
Photo 1327

Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

So, it is actually strawberry jam (not jelly), but close enough. Tasted good on the rye bread, too.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
