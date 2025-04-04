Sign up
Photo 1329
School Librarian Day
While these books probably weren't in the school library, they were in my library whilst I was in school :) Will that do?
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
books
,
library
,
edah25-04
,
school librarian
Mags
ace
Works for me! =)
April 4th, 2025
