Photo 1330
Read a Road Map Day
This is actually a page from my Road Atlas of Britain, showing the part of England where I lived for a year and a half in the 1980s. It's also the area where my Mum grew up.
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
england
,
map
,
road map
,
edah25-04
