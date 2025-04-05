Previous
Next
Read a Road Map Day by spanishliz
Photo 1330

Read a Road Map Day

This is actually a page from my Road Atlas of Britain, showing the part of England where I lived for a year and a half in the 1980s. It's also the area where my Mum grew up.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
365% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact