Caramel Popcorn Day by spanishliz
Photo 1331

Caramel Popcorn Day

As hard as I looked when I was shopping, I could not find any caramel popcorn on the shelves. I'm therefore posting this old photo that I took downtown some time ago during a Sidewalk Sale of some sort, and asking that you imagine the caramel part.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Photo Details

