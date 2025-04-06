Sign up
Photo 1331
Caramel Popcorn Day
As hard as I looked when I was shopping, I could not find any caramel popcorn on the shelves. I'm therefore posting this old photo that I took downtown some time ago during a Sidewalk Sale of some sort, and asking that you imagine the caramel part.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
10th July 2008 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
popcorn
,
food
,
treat
,
caramel
,
edah25-04
