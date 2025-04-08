Sign up
Photo 1332
Zoo Lovers Day
Might have posted this one before, but I like it. Took it on my first trip to the Toronto Zoo in the early 1980s, probably using my Canon Ftb (or maybe the AE1).
8th April 2025
8th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
canon
zoo
1980s
analog
ostrich
toronto zoo
edah25-04
zoo lovers
Dave
ace
Nice shot
April 9th, 2025
