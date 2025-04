Siblings Day

For the past few years I have posted photos of myself with my sister for Siblings Day, but this year I thought to use something a bit different. This is my Mum with her brother, my Uncle Arthur, at his home in 1972, during my first trip to England. Mum and I stayed with Arthur and his family for part of our month-long visit.



Camera will have been my Kodak Brownie Starmite II.