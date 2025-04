Titanic Remembrance Day

Other years I've posted newer, prettier, coffee table books that I have, but today I've purposely looked out "A Night to Remember" which I read before I was a teenager, and which started my interest in the subject. "The Maiden Voyage" came later, as did many others. Not only did I become fascinated by Titanic, but also by other sea going disasters (Lusitania, Andrea Doria, Empress of Ireland...). No wonder I've never taken a cruise.