Photo 1341
Wear Pyjamas to Work Day
Full disclosure: This is a staged photo :)
16th April 2025
16th Apr 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
17th April 2025 7:29pm
Tags
reading
pajamas
books
pyjamas
edah25-04
Christine Sztukowski
Nice
April 18th, 2025
