Haiku Day by spanishliz
Photo 1342

Haiku Day

I wrote a little haiku for Haiku Day, and used a photo I took this morning of a favourite neighbourhood tree as background.

Then I thought, aha! I could use this for my next wsl challenge entry :) So I will.
17th April 2025 17th Apr 25

Liz Milne

Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
April 18th, 2025  
