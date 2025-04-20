Sign up
Previous
Photo 1345
Look Alike Day
The penguin twins differ only in their choice of ear muffs and scarf!
20th April 2025
20th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th April 2025 6:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
penguin
,
lookalike
,
edah25-04
Mags
ace
Ha ha! How cute!
April 20th, 2025
