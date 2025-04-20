Previous
Look Alike Day by spanishliz
Photo 1345

Look Alike Day

The penguin twins differ only in their choice of ear muffs and scarf!
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Ha ha! How cute!
April 20th, 2025  
