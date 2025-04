Kindergarten Day

This is my class picture from Kindergarten, many years ago. (I have all my class photos K to 8.) Tried to upload the scanned version but it wouldn't, so I took a photo of the screen with my phone ;) I'm seated, second from left (with bare arms). Was going to say that I am the one who is squinting, but most of us seem to be, so I guess it was a sunny day. I still know the names of almost everyone too!