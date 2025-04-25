Sign up
Previous
Photo 1350
Telephone Day
It's also Hug a Plumber Day, but I don't have one handy!
Took this pic some time ago and I'm not even sure if it is still there. So many public phones have disappeared.
25th April 2025
25th Apr 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
26th June 2023 1:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
phone
,
telephone
,
edah25-04
