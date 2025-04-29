Previous
Zipper Day by spanishliz
Photo 1354

Zipper Day

This one is on a cosy fleece that I often wear.
29th April 2025 29th Apr 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Nice! You'd be sweating if you wore it here now.
April 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact