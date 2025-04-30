Previous
Oatmeal Cookie Day by spanishliz
Oatmeal Cookie Day

I had to take this photo whilst I had the cookie! It didn't last long after the photoshoot!
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
JackieR ace
Always good to eat your props I think?
April 30th, 2025  
