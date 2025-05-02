Previous
Play Your Ukulele Day by spanishliz
Photo 1357

Play Your Ukulele Day

This is my Mum, doing her Beatles impression in the mid-1960s. The instrument is actually a toy guitar, but it could be a ukulele, eh.

Camera was probably my Brownie Starmite II, and I'm pretty sure I took the photo.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Liz Milne

