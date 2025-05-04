Sign up
Previous
Photo 1359
Weather Observers Day
With a barometer and a couple of thermometers, you'd think I'd be more observant of what the weather is about to do, but I generally rely on simply looking out the window!
4th May 2025
4th May 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
weather
,
thermometer
,
barometer
,
edah25-05
Christine Sztukowski
ace
A person is never wrong when just looking out the window
May 4th, 2025
