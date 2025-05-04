Previous
Weather Observers Day by spanishliz
Photo 1359

Weather Observers Day

With a barometer and a couple of thermometers, you'd think I'd be more observant of what the weather is about to do, but I generally rely on simply looking out the window!
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Christine Sztukowski ace
A person is never wrong when just looking out the window
May 4th, 2025  
