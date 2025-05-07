Sign up
Previous
Photo 1362
Roast Lamb Day
So I am pretty sure that this is beef and not lamb but it is definitely roasted.
7th May 2025
7th May 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6899
photos
49
followers
63
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st June 2024 6:55pm
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
roast
,
edah25-05
Jerzy
ace
It sure looks tasty.
May 7th, 2025
