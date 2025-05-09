Previous
Europe Day by spanishliz
Photo 1364

Europe Day

This is a very small selection of post cards from various places in Europe that I received when I was an active participant in Postcrossing. I had to give it up as it became far too expensive.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
373% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely presented
May 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact