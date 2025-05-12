Previous
Eat What You Want Day by spanishliz
Photo 1366

Eat What You Want Day

This is a snack from yesterday, but I might have it again today! Cheesy English muffins with asparagus - yum!
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
