Previous
Photo 1368
Apple Pie Day
It was Canadian Thanksgiving a couple of years ago, and I was greedy enough to have apple pie AND pumpkin pie AND ice cream! Yum!
13th May 2025
13th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6919
photos
48
followers
62
following
374% complete
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
1367
1368
1366
2536
2537
1367
1072
1073
1368
2538
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
8th October 2023 8:23pm
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
pie
,
dessert
,
apple pie
,
edah25-05
