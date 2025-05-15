Previous
Chocolate Chip Day by spanishliz
Photo 1370

Chocolate Chip Day

Believe it or not, I still have some left! I took the photo earlier, though, just to be sure of having one for today.
15th May 2025 15th May 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
375% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact