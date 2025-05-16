Sign up
Photo 1371
Biographers' Day
I have long been interested in recipients of the Victoria Cross, so have a lot of books about them, including biographies.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6928
photos
48
followers
62
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th May 2025 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
biography
,
vc
,
victoria cross
,
biographers day
,
edah25-05
