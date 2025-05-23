Previous
Taffy Day by spanishliz
Photo 1378

Taffy Day

This was several years ago, on the midway during the local agricultural fair. I took several photos, but didn't buy any taffy.
23rd May 2025 23rd May 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Oh cool shot! I don't believe I've ever had any taffy.
May 23rd, 2025  
