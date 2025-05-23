Sign up
Photo 1378
Photo 1378
Taffy Day
This was several years ago, on the midway during the local agricultural fair. I took several photos, but didn't buy any taffy.
23rd May 2025
23rd May 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6953
photos
48
followers
62
following
1371
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T2i
Taken
1st September 2011 7:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
food
,
sign
,
fair
,
candy
,
midway
,
taffy
,
taffy day
,
edah25-05
Mags
ace
Oh cool shot! I don't believe I've ever had any taffy.
May 23rd, 2025
