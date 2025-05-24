Sign up
Previous
Photo 1379
Scavenger Hunt Day
I thought about reviving my photo scavenger hunt idea for today, but it is still raining (three days now) and that didn't sound like much fun today. Here, then, is another picture of the book I made in 2017, when I did several such hunts.
24th May 2025
24th May 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
24th May 2025 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
scavenger hunt
,
edah25-05
