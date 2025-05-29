Sign up
Previous
Photo 1384
Paperclip Day
The Clip family have come together to celebrate!
29th May 2025
29th May 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
29th May 2025 11:32am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blue
,
clip
,
paperclip
,
paper clip
,
bulldog clip
,
edah25-05
Dave
ace
Cool clips
May 29th, 2025
