Previous
Photo 1387
Say Something Nice Day
I'm quite sure that anything these two said to each other was anything BUT nice :)
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd May 2025 11:13am
Tags
birds
,
pigeon
,
grackle
,
birdseed
,
edah25-06
,
say something nice
