Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1394
Best Friends Day
Taffy and Olive qualify I think :)
Sorry for the poor quality/fuzziness, but taking the shot from far away and zooming in was the only way to get them both sitting still.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7021
photos
49
followers
65
following
381% complete
View this month »
1387
1388
1389
1390
1391
1392
1393
1394
Latest from all albums
1393
2563
555
108
1301
556
1394
2564
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dogs
,
olive
,
best friends
,
taffy
,
edah25-06
Mags
ace
Aww! So sweet!
June 8th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close