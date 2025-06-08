Previous
Best Friends Day by spanishliz
Photo 1394

Best Friends Day

Taffy and Olive qualify I think :)

Sorry for the poor quality/fuzziness, but taking the shot from far away and zooming in was the only way to get them both sitting still.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
381% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aww! So sweet!
June 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact