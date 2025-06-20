Sign up
Previous
Photo 1406
Vanilla Milkshake Day
I think this one might actually be chocolate, though. My friend didn't want me to take her picture when we went for lunch a little while ago, so I took a photo of her milkshake instead ;)
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd April 2025 11:50am
Tags
food
,
drink
,
milkshake
,
edah25-06
Mags
ace
Yum!
June 20th, 2025
