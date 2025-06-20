Previous
Vanilla Milkshake Day by spanishliz
Vanilla Milkshake Day

I think this one might actually be chocolate, though. My friend didn't want me to take her picture when we went for lunch a little while ago, so I took a photo of her milkshake instead ;)
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Mags ace
Yum!
June 20th, 2025  
