Selfie Day by spanishliz
Photo 1407

Selfie Day

I post plenty of 'ordinary' selfies, so for Selfie Day I thought I'd combine it with the current five plus two prompt of 'geometry'. Hoping that all the little squares generated by Style Transfer's Mosaic effect will qualify for that.
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
