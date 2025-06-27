Sign up
Previous
Photo 1413
Sunglasses Day
I don't often wear sunglasses as they make me paranoid about my vision. These are some my optometrist gave me to slip behind my real specs, for use when my eyes have been dilated, or for posing for selfies for sunglasses day.
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
27th June 2025 9:38am
Tags
sunglasses
,
selfie
,
edah25-06
