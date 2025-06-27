Previous
Sunglasses Day by spanishliz
Photo 1413

Sunglasses Day

I don't often wear sunglasses as they make me paranoid about my vision. These are some my optometrist gave me to slip behind my real specs, for use when my eyes have been dilated, or for posing for selfies for sunglasses day.
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
387% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact