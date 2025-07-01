Sign up
Photo 1417
Creative Ice Cream Flavour Day
How about "egg with cheese and green pepper"? I just need the ice cream maker to convert the mixture...
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7123
photos
51
followers
66
following
388% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st July 2025 11:59am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
cheese
,
ice cream
,
egg
,
green pepper
,
edah25-07
