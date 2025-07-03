Previous
Chocolate Wafer Day by spanishliz
Chocolate Wafer Day

This is not a chocolate wafer. It is a very large chocolate chip cookie, also described (by the guy from whom I ordered both it and a pizza) as a "pizookie". It was yummy.
Liz Milne

Yum!!!
