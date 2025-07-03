Sign up
Previous
Photo 1419
Chocolate Wafer Day
This is not a chocolate wafer. It is a very large chocolate chip cookie, also described (by the guy from whom I ordered both it and a pizza) as a "pizookie". It was yummy.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
chocolate
,
cookie
,
pizookie
,
edah25-07
Mags
ace
Yum!!!
July 3rd, 2025
