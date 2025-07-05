Sign up
Photo 1421
Workaholics Day
I think the ants who created this anthill qualify as workaholics!
5th July 2025
5th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Tags
ants
anthill
workaholic
edah25-07
