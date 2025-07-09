Previous
Sugar Cookie Day by spanishliz
Photo 1425

Sugar Cookie Day

This was the closest I could come on the shelves of Shoppers' Drug Mart today.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
390% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy
July 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact