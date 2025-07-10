Previous
Teddy Bears' Picnic Day by spanishliz
Photo 1426

Teddy Bears' Picnic Day

Teddy, Amethyst, Angus, Shamrock and Blue Bear posed for a group shot after lunch!
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Liz Milne

Christine Sztukowski ace
So cute
July 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Aww! Lovely little teddies!
July 11th, 2025  
