Previous
Embrace Your Geekiness by spanishliz
Photo 1429

Embrace Your Geekiness

I've been a history geek since I've been old enough to read and my bookshelves reflect that.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
391% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
They certainly do. =)
July 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact