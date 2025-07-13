Sign up
Previous
Photo 1429
Embrace Your Geekiness
I've been a history geek since I've been old enough to read and my bookshelves reflect that.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
13th July 2025 11:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
history
,
edah25-07
,
geekiness
Mags
ace
They certainly do. =)
July 13th, 2025
