Photo 1430
Pandemonium Day
Just a normal day at the bird feeder!
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7182
photos
51
followers
66
following
391% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Tags
black and white
,
birds
,
seeds
,
pandemonium
,
snapseed
,
collageable
,
edah25-07
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice
July 14th, 2025
