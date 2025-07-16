Sign up
Previous
Photo 1432
(Not a) Corn Fritter Day
Lunch was in fact, a toasted western sandwich, home fries on the side, cherry pie to follow. Good conversation with a good friend throughout. Better than corn fritters any day!
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
food
,
sandwich
,
edah25-07
Kathy
ace
Tasty lunch. Cherry pie sounds especially good.
July 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
What's a Western Sandwich please??
July 16th, 2025
