Photo 1434
Tattoo Day
This is my cousin's arm, cropped from a photo I took of him during a visit a few years ago. The search feature on my phone found it for me!
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tattoo
art
arm
edah25-07
