Previous
Tattoo Day by spanishliz
Photo 1434

Tattoo Day

This is my cousin's arm, cropped from a photo I took of him during a visit a few years ago. The search feature on my phone found it for me!
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
392% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact