Photo 1436
Space Exploration Day
I was about to take yet another photo of the books I have that would work for this, when I realised that the screensaver that popped up on my computer today would work really well!
20th July 2025
20th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
computer
,
space
,
stars
,
screensaver
,
edah25-07
Kathy
ace
And it's very cosmic.
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
I like it!
July 21st, 2025
