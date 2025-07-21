Sign up
Photo 1437
Junk Food Day
I don't really consider pizza junk food, but some might.
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
21st July 2025 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
box
,
pizza
,
junk food
,
edah25-07
Kathy
ace
Some days it has the only vegetables I eat.
July 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
Depends on what's on it. =)
July 22nd, 2025
