Previous
Vanilla Ice Cream Day by spanishliz
Photo 1439

Vanilla Ice Cream Day

So, not actually ice cream, but candy ice cream cones spotted near the check out counter in Giant Tiger today.
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
394% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact