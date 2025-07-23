Sign up
Previous
Photo 1439
Vanilla Ice Cream Day
So, not actually ice cream, but candy ice cream cones spotted near the check out counter in Giant Tiger today.
23rd July 2025
23rd Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7222
photos
51
followers
66
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd July 2025 2:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
candy
,
vanilla ice cream
,
giant tiger
,
edah25-07
