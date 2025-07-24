Sign up
Previous
Photo 1440
Cousins' Day
Three of my cousins when we got together a few years ago. Hoping to see them, and a few others, when my sister and I travel to our home town in the autumn.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
1
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7226
photos
51
followers
66
following
394% complete
View this month »
1433
1434
1435
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
Latest from all albums
2608
1143
1439
2609
601
1440
1144
2610
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special Days and Anniversaries
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th September 2022 1:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cousins
,
listowel
,
edah25-07
Kathy
ace
I hope that you get to see them too. I rarely see my cousin as she lives in Alberta CA and I live in NC USA. Long way away.
July 24th, 2025
