Aunts and Uncle (and Mum and Granddad)

My Mum was the oldest of four (and she outlived her siblings). Left to right: Mum and my Aunt Phyllis, next to Mum in age c.1985; next in age, Aunt Cicely with Mum & their Dad, 1972; the youngest, Uncle Arthur also in 1972, my first visit to England. This is all in aid of "Aunts and Uncles Day" of course.