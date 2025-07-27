Previous
Take Your Pants for a Walk Day by spanishliz
Take Your Pants for a Walk Day

So, if it were cooler I might go for a walk, and these are the pants (trousers) I'd take (wear). They're comfy yoga jeans, and I wish I'd bought more than one pair when I found them!
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Good idea
July 28th, 2025  
