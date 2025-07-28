Previous
Milk Chocolate Day by spanishliz
Photo 1444

Milk Chocolate Day

I always buy some of these eggs at Easter time, but only today noticed that they are milk chocolate (it's on the label). Lucky find for the day!
28th July 2025 28th Jul 25

Liz Milne

Shirley ace
A nice find
July 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yummy
July 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ooo! Yum!
July 28th, 2025  
