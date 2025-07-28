Sign up
Previous
Photo 1444
Milk Chocolate Day
I always buy some of these eggs at Easter time, but only today noticed that they are milk chocolate (it's on the label). Lucky find for the day!
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
chocolate
,
store
,
eggs
,
easter
,
milk chocolate
,
giant tiger
,
edah25-07
Shirley
ace
A nice find
July 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yummy
July 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Ooo! Yum!
July 28th, 2025
